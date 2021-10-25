Obit – Mr. Richard Wright

Mr. Richard Wright, age 77 of Mount Juliet, died Friday afternoon, October 22 at VA Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Theresa Wright; brother, Stephen Wright and wife Sharon of Cookeville; nephews, Elijah Wright and wife Carolyn of Cookeville, Jacob Wright and wife Joy of Gardendale, AL, Richard Hannon of Pell City, AL, Steven Hannon and wife Jan of Freeport, FL, Jeffery Hannon and wife Patricia of Jacksonville, FL; nieces, Jennie Littrell and husband Michael of Cookeville, De’Ann Laufenberg and husband Gary of Cooper City, FL; 12 great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wright is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon October 29 at 3:00 PM. Rev. Jeff Strezoff will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Elijah Wright, Jacob Wright, Richard Hannon, Steven Hannon, Jeffery Hannon, Clayton McKenzie; serving as honorary pallbearers are: Richard Smith, Andrew Stevenson, Open Door Class of Grace UMC.

Visitation on Friday only from 12:00 noon until service time at 3:00 PM. MASKS ARE SUGGESTED

The family has requested memorials to: Grace United Methodist Church Trustees

Sanderson of Carthage