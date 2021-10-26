ADVERTISING ON SCHOOL BUSES DEBATED

School board members are debating advertisements placed on school buses in response to public comments. In the form of decals, the advertisements recently appeared on the side, rear section of school buses. School Director Barry Smith informed school board members the size and locations of the advertisements on the school buses conform to Tennessee Department of Transportation regulations, as well as specifications set by other state agencies and school associated agencies.

The director said the advertisements are a way to bring in “free” money into the school system and funds were to be used by the school system’s transportation department. The advertising space was purchased by two advertisers, brought in $18,000 and the school system has a one year contract with the advertiser, according to Director Smith.

During a discussion concerning the advertisement among school board members and the director of schools during an October workshop, concerns were raised about out-of-county businesses advertising on the school buses.

