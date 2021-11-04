Obit – Mr. James Conrad Urban

Mr. James Conrad Urban, age 78, of Milton, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Mr. Urban was born March 30, 1943 in Green Hill, AL, a son of the late Jesse Franklin Urban and Millie Fars Coker. He was also preceded in death by Brothers; Robert Urban, John Urban, and Jimmy Urban.

He graduated from Rogers High School in Florence, AL. After high school, Mr. Rogers enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for nearly three years during the Vietnam Conflict. He graduated from the Nashville Auto-Diesel College and worked as a diesel mechanic for Fed-Ex for numerous years until his retirement. Mr. Urban had a hand in raising numerous children and grandchildren and enjoyed them dearly. He was an animal lover and enjoyed being on his property with his family and animals.

Mr. Urban is survived by Wife; Kathryn Lavender of Milton, TN. Daughter; Jama Carver of Knoxville, TN, and Brian (Rachel) Urban of Athens, TN. Grandchildren; Rowan, Lyla Rose, Houston, Mikayla, Meagan, Hayden, and Mia. Four great-grandchildren. Brother; Kenneth (Erline) Urban of Texas. A host of very close step-children and step-grandchildren also survive.

The family will hold graveside services at a later date.

Bass Funeral Home