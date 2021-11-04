Obit – Mr. Jimmy Lynn Thompson

Mr. Jimmy Lynn Thompson, age 58 of Silver Point, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Mr. Thompson was born March 31, 1963, in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Leonard A. Cardwell and Virginia Nixon Starnes. He was also preceded in death by grandmother; Ruby Gregory Hooper, Sisters; Paula Thompson and Barbara Jane Carter and Uncle; Billy Nixon. He married Patricia Coleman in 1991. He worked as an electric lineman for 15 years until his retirement.

Mr. Thompson is survived by Wife; Patricia Thompson of Silver Point, TN. Sister; Elizabeth Cardwell. Brother; Christopher Cardwell. Aunt; Judith Hailey. Cousins; Caprice Warner, William Hailey, and Jennifer Canter. Brothers; Joe Don Starnes, Paul Starnes, and Terry Starnes. Sister; Pamela Rackley.

The family would like to extend a Special Thanks to Billy Gerald Nixon and Brenda Nixon.

Funeral Services for Mr. Thompson are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Jason Rich officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 10AM until 1PM.

