Obit – Mrs. Gay Nell Dillehay Hale

Mrs. Gay Nell Dillehay Hale, formerly of the Tanglewood community and a longtime resident of the Defeated Creek community, died at 1 p.m. at the age of 93 on Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021, at the Knollwood Manor in Lafayette where she had resided since July 3, 2015.

Mrs. Hale is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter and son-in-law, Betty Hale Brown and John, and her son and daughter-in-law, Mickey and Carol Mundy Hale, were to make arrangements on Friday afternoon, November 5th.

Because of the early “Courier” deadline attributed to Veterans Day, the complete obit will be published in the next week edition.

Mrs. Hale was the widow of the late Jack Hale and they were the former owner-operators of the former Thomas Fisher Lumber Company in South Carthage and co-owners of the Patterson-Hale Construction Company of the Defeated Creek community.

