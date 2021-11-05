Obit – Ms. Rosie Cannon

Ms. Rosie Cannon, age 80, of Carthage died at 10:23 a.m. Thursday evening, November 4, 2021, at her Jackson Avenue home under the care of Caris Hospice of Cookeville.

Ms. Cannon is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her family was to make arrangements at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, November 5th, and because of the early “Courier” deadline attributed to Veterans Day, the complete obit will be published in the next edition.

Ms. Cannon was the owner operator of the former City Cafe on the Square in Carthage and later owned and operated the City Road Cafe in Lebanon.

She was the mother of Julie Cannon of Carthage and Joann Johnson of Hermitage.

