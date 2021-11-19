Mr. Lloyd Howard Tisdale, age 95, Smithville, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. He was born in DeKalb County, Tennessee on November 23, 1925. Lloyd is a son of the late Joseph Molton Tisdale and Mary Pullum Tisdale.

He was a proud United States Army Veteran, having served his country honorably during WWII. After his military service, Lloyd began his employment with the Chrysler Corporation where he worked on the Assembly Line until he retired after more than thirty years of service. While he worked for Chrysler, Lloyd lived in Detroit for many years before he was transferred to Delaware. After his retirement, Lloyd moved to Erwin where he lived several years with his family before returning to DeKalb County.

Lloyd attended Southside Freewill Baptist Church where he received Jesus as his Savior. He enjoyed repairing lawnmowers and working in the yard. Lloyd loved Bluegrass Music and attending various community bluegrass music festivals where he would show off his Flatfoot Dancing skills. In 2018 and 2019 Lloyd opened the forty-seventh and forty-eighth annual Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree where he thrilled the crowd with his Flatfoot Dancing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, whom he considered his son, Jimmy Effler on January 10, 2014; five brothers and two sisters.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his special niece and caregiver, Joyce Tomlinson, Lebanon; one sister, Eva Mullican; one brother; special adopted niece, Sharon Tomlinson; special friend and companion, Patsy Sanders; special friend, Melanie Nistad; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will celebrate Lloyd’s life with a graveside service on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Evergreen Cemetery. Lloyd’s nephew, Reverend James Williams and Reverend Charlie Trivette will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. on Sunday.

Lloyd’s family would like to extend a special, heartfelt thank you to the staff of NHC for all the love, care and friendship given to Lloyd and his family.

Bass Funeral Home