Obit – Mrs. Sammye Ruth Davis Kelly

Mrs. Sammye Ruth Davis Kelly, age 90, of Lancaster, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Mrs. Sammye was born February 15, 1931 in Lancaster, TN, a daughter of the late Samuel Brown Davis and Wilberda Nixon Davis. She married Edgar “Junior” Kelly on February 8, 1948 and he preceded her in death on January 26, 1998. She was a 1948 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Mrs. Sammye was a longtime member of the Lancaster Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sammye is survived by Son; Nick Kelly. Grandsons; Nathaniel Kelly and Matthew Kelly. Mother of her grandchildren; Christa Kelly. Sisters-in-Law; Evelyn Kelley and Kathleen Stewart.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Kelly are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11AM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating.

Family and friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 11AM graveside.

