BONUS FOR SCHOOL EMPLOYEES EXPECTED BEFORE CHRISTMAS

School employees are expected to receive a “COVID-19 appreciate bonus” in time for the Christmas holiday. The one-time bonus has been discussed extensively by school board members in recent weeks at various meetings. Payment guidelines were approved by the school board during their November meeting.

The guidelines stipulate “classified, certified and school nutrition full-time employees who were employed prior to October 1, 2021, and remain employed through December 17, 2021, will qualify for a $1,000 bonus payment”. Other employees will receive a $500 bonus. Funds for the one-time bonus will be provided from school system money.

