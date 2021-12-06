Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Vires

Mrs. Carolyn Vires, age 77 of Crossville and formerly of Defeated Creek, died Friday afternoon, December 3 at her home. She is survived by: husband, Allen Vires; 2 daughters, Mary Vires of Crossville, Esq. Elizabeth (Liz) Mulholland and husband Evan of Minneapolis, MN; 4 grandchildren, Hunter Meredith, Hailey Meredith, Sadie Mulholland, Lucy Mulholland, all of Minneapolis.

Services will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, December 11 at 5:00 PM at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Rev. Monica Mowdy will officiate.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel on Saturday only from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage