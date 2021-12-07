FIRE DESTROYS HOUSE THURSDAY MORNING

Fire consumed a residence located near the Lancaster community, Thursday morning. The fire was reported at 7:12 a.m. at 368 Lancaster Highway. The house was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency personnel. Dante Kania lived by himself at the residence.

Kania was not at home when the fire started. Lancaster and Central District fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The fire engines had to park in the west bound lane of Lancaster Highway as the house was located on the opposite side of a creek which runs along the state highway.

The creek was dry.

