Obit – Mrs. Paulette White Blackburn

, age 74, of Grant, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Mrs. Blackburn was born April 7, 1947 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Julius White and Nellie Bush White. She married Billy C. Blackburn, Sr., on December 30, 1965. Mrs. Blackburn attended New Middleton United Methodist Church for many years.

Mrs. Blackburn is survived by Husband of nearly 56 years; Billy C. Blackburn, Sr. of Grant, TN. Children; Bill (Teresa) Blackburn, Jr., of Grant, TN, Debbie (Troy) Phillips of Shelbyville, TN, and Sondra Blackburn of Grant, TN. Four grandchildren; Jessica (Cody) Brummett, Cody Blackburn, Keely Phillips, and Gelsey Phillips. Siblings; Betty Apple of Brush Creek, TN, Carrin Garrett of Lebanon, TN, Edith Hipps of Old Hickory, TN, J.E. (Betty) White of Club Springs, TN, Dale (Beverly) White of New Middleton, TN, Judith Jones of Gallatin, TN, and Ray (Sherell) White of Brush Creek, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Blackburn are scheduled to be conducted on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1PM at the Brush Creek Memorial Gardens with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 10AM until departure for the cemetery at 12:30PM.