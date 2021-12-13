Obit – Mrs. Tammy Mofield

Mrs. Tammy Mofield, of the Rock City community, was surrounded by her family when she left this earthly world at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon. She was pronounced deceased at 5:52 a.m. Sunday morning, December 12, 2021, where she was admitted December 8, 2021.

Mrs. Mofield is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her husband and the children were to make arrangements on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

She was the mother of Judson, Martin and Mallory Mofield and Trent Wilmore.

Mrs. Mofield is the daughter of Mrs. Jean Kemp Caplenor of the Flat Rock community and the late Charles Caplenor.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

