Obit – Mrs. Lovell Wilson Chaffin

Mrs. Lovell Wilson Chaffin, age 97 of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, December 14 at Smith County Health Care in Carthage.

She is survived by: daughter, Dianne Phillippe and husband Rick of Tolono, Illinois; special friend, Ruby Fisher of Carthage; 9 grandchildren.

Mrs. Chaffin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, December 19 at 1:00 PM at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Edward Anderson will officiate.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel will be on Sunday only from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:45 PM.

