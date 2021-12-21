HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

With Christmas Day falling on a Saturday, it will be a mixed bag for holiday closings, depending on the business’ work days. Some businesses will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Others will only be closed on Friday and Saturday. Since Christmas Day falls on Saturday, Friday is the designated day of observance for the holiday on the 2021 calendar. Meanwhile, most retail businesses should be open varied hours on Christmas Eve (Friday).

The Courier office will be closed on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24 for the Christmas holiday. While the office will be closed these days the deadlines for ad and news copy will not change. In addition, the Courier office will be closed on January 31 for the New Year’s holiday which will not require a change in deadline. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.