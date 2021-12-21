SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS ALERTED TO EARLY ELECTION DEADLINE

Director of Schools Barry Smith notified board members school board races are now part of the Democratic and Republican Primary election cycle.

Addressing the board during last Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the director said he was asked by the county’s election commission office to alert school board members of the change in election procedures and that qualifying for races would begin this week.

The topic was listed as a discussion item on the meeting’s agenda.

Except for clarifying qualifying deadlines, school board members did not comment further about the change in the election process.

In previous races, school board members qualified as Independent candidates, absent of political party affiliation.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!