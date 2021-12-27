Obit – Mr. Melvin Larry Starnes

Mr. Melvin Larry Starnes, age 73, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Mr. Starnes was born August 13, 1948 in Richmond, VA, a son of the late Melvin Earl Starnes and Genevieve Halstead Starnes. He worked as an EMT for Trousdale County EMS for several years and also worked as a truck driver and mechanic for over ten years. Mr. Starnes enjoyed working on cars. He married Savannah Dempsey on April 11, 1984. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Starnes is survived by wife of 37 years; Savannah Starnes of Carthage, TN. Daughters; Cynthia (Clement) Mallory of Carthage, TN, and Tiffanie (Phillip Goodman) Starnes of Carthage, TN. Sons; Robert (Kelly) Starnes of Carthage, TN, Todd Starnes of Carthage, TN, and Wayne Starnes of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Jerica Mallory, Walker Starnes, Tyler Mallory, Trinity Madewell, Savannah Goodman, Desire Goodman, Jackie Arnold, Jennifer Krause, Justin Starnes, Juipter Starnes, Thomas J. Starnes, and Marcellus Starnes. Mr Starnes is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Starnes are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday December 27, 2021 at 1PM.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the Shriners.

