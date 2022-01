Mrs. Dimple Dean Crook, age 67, passed away on December 14, 2021.

Mrs. Crook was survived by her husband; Robert L. “Bobby” Crook. Sons; Jason (Angel) Crook, Chris (Emily) Crook, and Steve (Tara) Crook. Grandchildren; Caitlyn, Lily, Emma, Eli, and Nick Crook.

The family held private graveside services.

