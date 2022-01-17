Obit – Mrs. Maggie Lou Austin

Mrs. Maggie Lou Austin, age 88 of Dillard’s Creek, TN, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Mrs. Austin was born December 2, 1933 in the Dillard’s Creek community of Smith County, TN, a daughter of the late Walter Mayberry and Willie Ailene Apple Mayberry. She married John A. Austin on January 19, 1957 and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2013 after 56 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by Brother; William Mayberry and Son; Dale Austin on December 21, 2021.

Mrs. Maggie Lou graduated from Smith County High School. She worked for several years at the Carthage Shirt Factory. She was a member of the Dillard’s Creek Baptist Church and attended the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Austin is survived by Children; Gail (Danny) Reece of Chestnut Mound, TN, and Renia (Donnie) Vaden of Chestnut Mound, TN. Daughter-in-Law; Gail Austin of Chestnut Mound, TN. Seven grandchildren; Keith Mahaney, Kendra (Josh) Angel, Cayla (Matt Foster) Judd, Brandon Vaden, John (Molly) Austin, Brittany (Adam) Shaw, and Tyler Austin. Ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Special caregiver; Rachael Neal.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Austin are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 4PM until 8PM and on Sunday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery.

