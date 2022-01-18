GORDONSVILLE SCHOOL THREAT CHARGES

Making a threatening online, verbal or written comment concerning a school is no longer considered a “joke”. A juvenile likely found out it wasn’t worth the temporary satisfaction, following a visit from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents at his home.

The juvenile now faces charges in connection with an online threat made to Gordonsville School prior to the Christmas holiday break. While the juvenile told investigators the threat was a “joke”, it resulted in the cancellation of the school’s music program’s winter concert.

