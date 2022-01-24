Obit – Mr. George Richard Payne

Mr. George Richard Payne, age 92, of South Carthage, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Mr. Payne was born December 14, 1929 in Syracuse, NY, a son of the late Wilford Raymond Payne and Alice Ruth Decker Payne. He was also preceded in death by Siblings; Robert Payne, Mildred Hart, Louise Detuse, Grace Tonte, Mary Jannszka, and Henry Payne. He married Julia Eva Payne and she also preceded him in death.

Mr. Payne is survived by Daughter; Linda Lee (Wayne) Summers of South Carthage, TN, Son; Richard George (Ha) Payne of Macon, GA, and Brother; James Payne of Syracuse, NY. Five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

The family will hold private services at a later date.

Bass Funeral Home