Obit – Dr. Gordon Petty

Retired Smith County physician Dr. Gordon Petty died at 2 a.m. Monday morning January 24, 2022 at his Jackson Avenue home with his loving and caring family at his bedside. Dr. Petty was 101.

Dr. Petty is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His services will be conducted Friday afternoon January 28th at 1 p.m. from the Carthage United Methodist Church with the church pastor, Rev. Monica Mowdy, officiating. Burial will follow in the Petty family lot in Section one of the Ridgewood Cemetery.

The Petty family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the services at the church.

He was born in South Carthage on September 19, 1920 and was one of four sons of the late Lester B. Petty and Electa White Petty.

He is survived by his two sons, Sam Petty and wife Pam White Petty of Carthage, Dr. David Gordon Petty Jr. and wife Laurie of Knoxville; brother, Joe Petty and wife Barbara of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren, Don Petty and Rachel Patman of Little Elm, Texas, Sarah Sims and husband Joshua of Jackson, TN, Matt Petty of Nashville, Dr. Lindsey Petty Dixon and husband T.J. of the Tanglewood Community; five great-grandchildren, Anna Patman Petty, Micah Patman Petty, Hallie Sims, Ella and Wyatt Dixon.

The Petty family requests memorials to the David Gordon Petty Center for Learning Scholarship Fund.

Dr. Petty’s complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

