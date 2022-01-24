Obit – Mr. Odell Haynie

Mr. Odell Haynie, of Nashville and a Riddleton Community native, died at the age of 66 at 5:32 a.m. Sunday morning January 23r, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Haynie is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his sister Mary Elise Haynie McCall of Hartsville and them family will make funeral arrangements on Monday afternoon January 24th at 1 p.m.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE