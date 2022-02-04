Obit – Mrs. Jackie Louise Womack

Mrs. Jackie Louise Womack, age 70, of South Carthage, TN passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Mrs. Womack was born September 5, 1951 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of the late Edward Lee Peach and Belva Jean Dickerson Peach. She married Greg Womack and he preceded her in death on September 6, 2019. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy Family Worship Center.

Mrs. Womack is survived by Children; Pamela (Kent) Cortez, Lee Hall, Brad Hall, Terrie Jackson, Michael Mofield, and Angela Mofield. Ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Siblings; Roger Peach, Troy Peach, Lisa Sorreal, Rita Vaughn, and Jimmy Peach.

Services for Mrs. Womack are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 5PM at the Church of God of Prophecy Family Worship Center with Bro. Bobby Peoples officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Church of God of Prophecy Family Worship Center on Sunday from 2PM until service time at 5PM.

