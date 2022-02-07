Obit – Mr. Earl Lewis “Poppie” Bunch

Mr. Earl Lewis “Poppie” Bunch, age 85, of McMinnville, TN, and a longtime resident of Smith County, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Mr. Bunch was born April 15, 1936 in Guntersville, AL, a son of the late John Thomas Bunch, Sr, and Alice Pearl Wampler. He married Marrie Warren “Mammie” Bunch on May 29, 1954 and she preceded him in death on July 29, 2008. He was also preceded in death by Siblings; Edna Hasty, Virginia Jo Chisham, Beatrice Bassham, Mable Blew, Daisey Thaxton, John Bunch, Jr, and Jimmy Bunch.

Mr. Bunch married Carolyn Cox on May 2, 2009. He worked as a farmer and also at the zinc mine for numerous years. He was a member of the Club Springs Macedonia The Baptist Church of Christ.

Mr. Bunch is survived by Wife; Carolyn Bunch of McMinnville, TN. Children; Joyce Poindexter of Lebanon, TN, Judy (David) Hunt of Brush Creek, TN, June (Joe) Carter of Gainesboro, TN, and Richard L. (Diane) Bunch of Indianapolis, IN. Step-children; Tony Johnson of McMinnville, TN, and Serena Johnson of McMinnville, TN. Sister; Mary Ruth Barrett of Woodbury, TN. Eleven grandchildren, forty-two great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren along with two step-granddaughter and two step-great-granddaughters.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bunch are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Frank Randolph officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Bunch Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 2PM until 8PM and on Tuesday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

