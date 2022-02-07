Obit – Mr. Jerry D. “Redbone” Vaden

Mr. Jerry D. “Redbone” Vaden, age 78, of Gordonsville, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Mr. Vaden was born November 26, 1943 a son of the late Charles Alvin Vaden and Estelle Haynes Vaden. He was also preceded in death by brother, James B. “Cat” Vaden, and infant sister; Vera Mai Vaden.

Mr. Vaden graduated from Gordonsville High School. He worked for several years for Avco, before working for Dana Corporation for many years until his retirement. After retiring from Dana, Redbone worked for Wal-Mart for a short time.

Mr. Vaden is survived by brother, Glen (Sandra) Vaden of Gordonsville. A completed list of survivors will be in next week’s edition of the Courier.

Funeral services for Mr. Vaden are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 1PM. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Vaden family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 3PM until 8PM and on Wednesday after 11AM until service time at 1PM.

A completed obituary will be available at www.bassfh.com or in next week’s edition of the Carthage Courier.

