Obit – Mr. Vance Pettross

Mr. Vance Pettross, age 95, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Mr. Vance was born June 29, 1926 in the Horseshoe Bend Community of Elmwood, TN, a son of the late Vance Pettross, Sr, and Cora Fincannon Pettross. He married Mary Frances Allmon on December 14, 1952 and she preceded him in death on November 13, 2012. Mr. Pettross was also preceded in death by three infant siblings, five sisters; Catherine Pettross, Pauline Kennedy, Bessie Bennett, Celestia Lannon, and Geraldine Apple and two brothers; Sidney Burton “S.B.” Pettross and Glenn Allen Pettross.

Mr. Vance attended Smith County High School. He worked for AVCO for over thirty years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Southside Lions Club. Mr. Vance was also Gordonsville Fire Chief for several years. He loved to garden and many have benefited from his “green thumb” as he would give away much of what he would produce. He was a longtime member of the Gordonsville United Methodist Church.

Mr. Pettross is survived by Daughter; Vivian Krajewski of Gordonsville, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Vance Pettross are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2PM at the Gordonsville United Methodist Church with Bro. Bill Cowan officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville United Methodist Church on Saturday from 12PM until service time at 2PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the Gordonsville United Methodist Church Stained Glass Window Fund.

Per request of family, masks are required to attend visitation and funeral services.

Pallbearers: Glen Vaden, Jerry Agee, Hollis Blair, Brad Sykes, Bart Lancaster, James Bush, and David Waters.

Honorary Pallbearers: Virginia Smith, Debbie Bush, Brenda Nester, Melody Oldham, Deborah Paschall, Lisa Dillingham, and Garland Apple.

