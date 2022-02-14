Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Jean Robertson

Mrs. Carolyn Jean Robertson, age 78 of the Rock City Community of Smith County, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Mrs. Robertson was born December 12, 1943 in Sparta, TN. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother.

Mrs. Robertson is survived by Sons; Jerry (Renee) Robertson of Gallatin, TN, and William (Karen) Robertson of Lascassas, TN. Grandchildren; Dylan Robertson, Bryan Robertson, and Chris Robertson.

Services for Mrs. Robertson are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11AM at the Crestview Memory Gardens in Gallatin, TN.

The family will gather at the cemetery just prior to the services.

Bass Funeral Home