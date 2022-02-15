COUNTY TAX DEADLINE NEARS; TRUSTEE’S OFFICE ADDS HOURS

With the deadline for paying 2021 property taxes without a penalty approaching, the trustee’s office will be open extended hours in the upcoming days. The deadline is the end of the work day on Monday, February 28. Trustee Lee Ann Williams said the office will be open that day (February 28) until 5 p.m. Also, the office will be open from February 22 through February 25 until 5 p.m. In addition, the office will be open a half-day (until noon) on Saturday, February 26. The office will be closed on Monday, February 21 for President’s Day, a county, state and federal holiday.