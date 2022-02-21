Mr. Jeffrey Scott Lawson, age 43 of South Carthage died with his family at his bedside at 5:10 PM Sunday morning, February 20, 2022. Survived by wife, Shannon Stanton Lawson; parents, Tommy and Evelyn Lawson of Carthage; maternal grandmother, Ruby Crawford of the Dyer Branch Community; sister, Candace Lawson Slagle and husband Jeremy of the Dyer Branch Community; fur baby, Chloe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at the Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon which is planned but not confirmed for Friday. If services are Friday, visitation will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Thursday. Check back on Tuesday afternoon for exact times. Inurnment will be in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Public Library.

