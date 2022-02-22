OWLS BBALL BOASTS 6AA DEFENSIVE MVP, COACH OF THE YEAR

The Smith County High Owls basketball team completed one of their best regular seasons in recent years during their 2021-2022 campaign. As a result, the program racked up a multitude of awards last week when District 6AA announced its superlatives.

The selections were highlighted by Owls’ lone senior Dennis West being named the District 6AA Defensive Most Valuable Player and a member of the All-District 6AA First team.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!