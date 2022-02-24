Obit – Mrs. Gayle Huddleston Adams

Mrs. Gayle Huddleston Adams, age 70 of Riddleton, died Tuesday February 22 at her home. She is survived by: children, Joe Underwood and wife Lori of Riddleton, Melissa Grisham and husband Kenny of Dixon Springs; siblings, Butch Huddleston and wife Jean of Dillards Creek, Janice Bailey and Walter Murray of Dixon Springs, Anna Bates and Shorty Neal of Dillards Creek; husband, Neil Adams; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Adams is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, February 25 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Terry Ray and Rev. Ernest Jones will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Tim Maynard, Chris Huddleston, Chris Underwood, Joseph Fisher, Shorty Neal, Leslie Fisher; honorary pallbearers, Matt Garman, Cody Daniels.

Visitation will begin on Thursday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Sanderson of Carthage