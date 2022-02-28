Obit – Mrs. Cheryl Rigsby

Mrs. Cheryl Rigsby, age 77 of Pleasant Shade, died Saturday, February 26 at her home. She is survived by: husband, Wesley Rigsby; 4 children, Lynn Skelley and husband Steve of Murfreesboro, Amanda Schafer of Lebanon, Paul Rigsby and wife Laura of Nashville, Eld. Scott Rigsby and wife Jennifer of Pleasant Shade; sister, Beth Toney Fisher and husband Bob of Tanglewood; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Rigsby is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, March 2 at 1:00 PM. Eld. John Rich and Eld. Scott Rigsby will officiate. Interment in the Sanderson Cemetery in Pleasant Shade with a graveside service by Tennessee Nurses Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers are: David Lewis, Mark Lewis, Ryan Skelly, Bly Rigsby, Joshua Rigsby, Kevin MacWilliams.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Russell Hill Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.