Obit – Mrs. Bobbye Sutton

Mrs. Bobbye Sutton, age 91 of the Friendship Hollow in Defeated Creek died Monday afternoon, February 28 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: 5 children, Bobby Sutton and wife Peggy of New Middleton, Vanessa Farmer and husband Mark of Chestnut Mound, Shelia Butler of Defeated Creek, Lesa Butler and husband Charles of Defeated Creek, Jada Washer and husband Bobby of Defeated Creek; brother, Kenneth Shores and wife Christine of Savannah, Georgia; 7 grandchildren, Jonathan Neal Sutton, Kimberly Dawn Wright, Michael Andrew Butler, Karen Michelle Dickerson, Stephanie Leann Elliott, Joey Daniel Washer, Angel Renee Lackey.; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sutton is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday morning, March 3 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jackie Dillehay will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Andrew Butler, Joey Washer, Vincent Vaughn, Cortland Sutton, Braxton Washer, Tristin Washer, Chase Dickerson, Bill Elliott, Jonathan Sutton, Jackson Wright.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage