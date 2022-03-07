Obit – Mrs. Peggy Woodard Dias

Mrs. Peggy Woodard Dias, age 91 of Cato, died Friday morning, March 4. She is survived by: children, Dianne Massey of Tanglewood, Marcella Jones and husband Terry of Cato, daughter-in-law, Myra Dias of Lafayette; siblings, Billy Woodard and wife Connie of Madison, Robbie Woodard of Madison, Betty Watson of Riddleton, sister-in-law, Sharon Woodard of Mt. Juliet; 3 grandchildren, Steve Dias and wife Tabitha, Jason Gibbs, Chris Shockley and wife Darlene; 7 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dias is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, March 7 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Jeff Blackwell will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are:

Steve Dias, Chris Shockley, Jason Gibbs, Tyler Dias, Austin Dias, Kyle Shockley, Brady Durham, Ben Cook.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

