Obit – Mrs. Helen Lea West

Mrs. Helen Lea West, age 72 of Defeated Creek, died Friday evening, March 4 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Mikey West; sons, Larry Floyd and wife Christy of Gordonsville, Christopher Massey and wife Jana of Soddy Daisy; sisters, Marie Litchford and husband Tommy, Melinda Morris; brother, Tom Morris and wife Gina; sister-in-law, Patti Morris;5 grandchildren, Taylor Floyd, Kelsey Chapman and husband Justin; Colin Floyd and Linda Vasquez, Isabel Massey, Hanna Lea Massey; 6 great-grandchildren, Lake Lynn Fletcher, Heidi Harris, Mila Floyd, Elisabeth Chapman, Madeline Chapman, Zachariah Chapman; 5 nephews, 4 nieces;

Mrs. West will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon, March 10 at 1:00 PM. Chuck Gentry will officiate. Private Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Sanderson of Carthage