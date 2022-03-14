Obit – Mr. K. Wilson Duke

Mr. K. Wilson Duke, age 79 of the Wilburn Hollow Community in Riddleton, died Saturday morning, March 12 at Lebanon Health and Rehab. He is survived by: wife, Joyce Watson Duke; 2 children, Mark Duke of Gallatin and special friend Jackie Watson Gregory of Hartsville, Carla Duke Vining and husband Joe of South Carthage; brother, Jackie Duke of Pleasant Shade; sister, Sandra Duke Dickerson of Gordonsville; brother and sister in-law, Jimmy Watson and wife Linda of Tanglewood; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Duke and wife Kim of Hartsville, Ellie Vining and fiance’ Michael McDonald of Cookeville, Anna Vining of South Carthage; great-grandchildren, Liam Ray Duke, Bo Keaton Duke, Nathan Hickman.

Mr. Duke is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, March 15, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Jimmy Dell Watson, Bill Cothern, Terry Dickerson, Matthew Duke, Michael McDonald, Cory Rittenberry.

Visitation will begin Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to: The Emmanuel House or Smith County Humane Society

Sanderson of Carthage