SNOW’S ‘MARCH INTO SPRING’

TOTALS 4.5’’Defeated… 3’’Gordonsville… 3.8’’Carthage… 3.5’’Elmwood…

Winter storm began as rain— A late winter storm resulted in more than four inches of snowfall in some areas of the county, Saturday morning. A total of 4.5 inches was recorded in the Defeated area, three inches in the Gordonsville area, 3.8 inches in the Carthage area and 3.5 inches in the Elmwood community.

The winter storm began as rain with .43 of inch in the Defeated area, .03 of an inch in the Gordonsville area, .31 of an inch in the Carthage area and .42 of an inch in the Elmwood community. Recordings are from the CoCoRaHS weather stations. Saturday was a bitter cold day with the temperature around freezing mark. Gusts of wind throughout the day made the day even colder.