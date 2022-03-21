Obit – Mr. Charles “Bud” Hill

Mr. Charles “Bud” Hill, age 79 of Gordonsville, died Saturday afternoon, March 19 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Ruth Hill; 4 daughters, Denise Payne and husband Donny of Club Springs, Kimberly Baker and husband Phillip of Baxter, Kathy Robertson and husband Buddy of Carthage; Tabitha Hill and fiance’ Kelvin Shealey of Middletown, Ohio; step-son, Mark Schultz of Bay City, Michigan; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hill is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday evening, March 22 at 7:00 PM. Bro. Donnie Payne will officiate. Following the regular chapel service a Military Chapel Service will also be conducted. Interment in the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.

Visitation will be on Tuesday only from 3:00 PM until service time at 7:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Carthage Road Baptist Church or American Legion Post # 57.

Sanderson of Carthage