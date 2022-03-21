Obit – Mrs. Josephine Blackburn Taylor

Mrs. Josephine Blackburn Taylor, age 76, of New Middleton, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Mrs. Taylor was born November 19, 1945 in New Middleton, TN, a daughter of the late James Edward Blackburn and Mildred Virginia Gwaltney Blackburn. She married Eugene Taylor on July 22, 1968 and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2013. Mrs. Josephine was also preceded in death by Bro; Bobby Blackburn, Sister; Peggy Sykes, Brother-in-Laws; Billy Sykes and Jack Hale, and Aunt; Paulette Blackburn.

She was a graduate of Gordonsville High School. Mrs. Taylor worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory, Robertshaw, and Prospect, Inc. until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the New Middleton United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by Two Children; David “Squirrel” Taylor of Brush Creek, TN, and Debbie Smith of New Middleton, TN. Grandchildren; Nick (Alicia) Taylor, Paige (Brandon) Tisdale, Jessicia (Giselle) Delgado, and Zach Taylor. Great-grandchildren; Emma Ray Hale, Harlee Taylor, Owen Tisdale, Oliver Tisdale, Garrison Taylor, and Tyler Weeks. Siblings; Richard (Sharon) Blackburn of Brush Creek, TN, and Barbara Jean Hale of Watertown, TN. Sister-in-Law; Peggy Blackburn of New Middleton, TN. Uncle: Billy Clayton Blackburn of New Middleton, TN. Special Friends; Joan Bryan of New Middleton, TN, and Mary Lou Bennett of Carthage, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Taylor are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Memorial Gardens with Bro. Donnie Payne officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 3PM until 8PM and on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

Pallbearers: Ken Blackburn, Nick Taylor, Brandon Tisdale, Gregg Hale, Terry Manning, Kevin Blackburn, and Eddie Dale Sykes.

The family ask that you use your discretion of wearing a mask when visiting the funeral home.

