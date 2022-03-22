SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS DIRECTOR CONTRACT AT NEXT MEETING

The school board’s contract with Director of Schools Barry Smith is up for negotiations. During their April meeting, school board members voted to have the director’s contract be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting.

At this month’s meeting, School Board Attorney Jamie Winkler explained to school board members the board had to vote to place the item on the agenda at the next regularly scheduled meeting in order for a public notice to be published in the Courier, giving the public notice of the contract discussions.

The timing of the discussions is coincidental with this year’s elections.

For several years now, the director of schools position, formerly known as school superintendent, has been appointed by the school board, a state law.

