OBIT: Mrs. Nina Gunnoe Lowe

Mrs. Nina Gunnoe Lowe, of the Rock City Community, died Christmas Eve, December 24, 2018, at 4 p.m. at her Smith Court Circle home at the age of 63.

Mrs. Lowe was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

She was born Nina Lee Gunnoe on October 4, 1955 in Layland in Fayette County, West Virginia and was one of four children of the Mrs. Anna Mae Roseblock Gunnoe of the Rock City Community and the late Robert Lewis Gunnoe.

A brother, George William Gunnoe preceded her in death on October 2, 2018 at the age of 51.

Mrs. Gunnoe was retired from the Walmart Corporation.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two sisters, Carol Black of the Rock City Community and Hope Cross of Ohio; a brother, Robert Gunnoe also of the Rock City Community.

