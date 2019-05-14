HEOIN, METH LOCATED BY K-9 OFFICER

Two people face charges after heroin and methamphetamine were located during a sheriff’s department investigation in the Dixon Springs community. The investigation began when Sgt. Junior Fields (K-9 unit) saw an individual identified as James Gardner, 37, Lebanon, standing in the drive-through at the Stage Coach Market.

According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, Gardner told the officer he had been staying with a friend at a nearby mobile home park and had been made to leave. Gardner told the officer he and a female friend were stranded.

The female friend, who had went inside the store to the restroom, was found in possession of a large bag. When asked if there was anything in the bag which was illegal, the female friend said “rigs’ or hypodermic syringes, according to the officer’s report.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!