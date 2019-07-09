MURDER SUSPECTS IN COURT

Two suspects charged with first degree murder in the death of a South Carthage man have entered not guilty pleas. Appearing before Judge John Wootten, Kenneth S. McDonald, 46, White House, entered a not guilty plea, on Monday (July 1). McDonald is represented by Lebanon attorney Frank Lannon. McDonald and two other defendants have been indicted in the murder of forty-three year old Jason Taylor Neusse.

A second defendant, Jeffrey Ivan Kolb, 47, Greenbrier, was scheduled to appear before Judge Wootten but instead was represented by his Gallatin attorney. During an earlier hearing, Kolb’s request for a bond was denied. Kolb has also plead not guilty. A third person indicted in the case, James M. Burns, 44, Greenbrier, was indicted for accessory after the fact. Burns posted $40,000 bond shortly after being charged and was scheduled to appear in court last week.

