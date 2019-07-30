ARMED ROBBERY IN NEW MIDDLETON LEADS TO I-40 PURSUIT

Police are searching for two male subjects who are wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a man and his wife in the New Middleton community, Sunday afternoon.

The victims were robbed at gunpoint, resulting in a pursuit along Interstate 40 into Wilson County.

The incident began when sheriff’s department Sgt. Ricky Mahler was dispatched to New Middleton Highway as two male subjects were reportedly involved in an armed robbery and traveling in a vehicle described as a blue Honda, headed in the direction of Gordonsville.

