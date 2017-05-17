ALLEGED DUI WITH CHILDREN IN VEHICLE

A woman faces multiple charges after allegedly driving under the influence with her children in the vehicle.

Sgt. Junior Fields observed a 2007 Nissan Quest traveling east on Highway 70 near Old Lebanon Road in South Carthage.

The police officer witnessed the driver of the vehicle stop and talk with a pedestrian walking along the highway and pull into a church parking lot.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed an “odor of intoxicants”.

According to Sgt. Fields’ offense report, the driver of the vehicle had been drinking along with taking her medication.

The officer reported the driver was unable to perform field sobriety tasks as instructed and “failed a breath test”.

The vehicle driver’s four sons, ages 12, 10, 8 and 7 were in the vehicle.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER