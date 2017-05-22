OBIT: Retired IBM Executive Mr. Frank Laine Jr.

A retired IBM executive with thirty seven years of service has died at the age of 77.

Mr. Frank Laine Jr. died at 10:16 a.m. Thursday morning May 18, 2017 at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Funeral services from the Chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home were conducted Sunday afternoon May 21st with Bro. Mike Shelby officiating. Following the 2 p.m. services burial with military honors was in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Masonic Chapel services were conducted Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. by the Lebanon Masonic Lodge # 98, F & AM of which he was a member.

Mr. Laine was also a member of The Knights Templar.

Born in Lebanon on November 3, 1939, he was one of nine children of the late Frank Laine Sr. and Laura Hastings Laine.

His first wife, Coyalene McPeak Laine preceded him in death.

Seven siblings preceded him in death, five sisters, Iva Dell McMinn, Frances VanHook, Dorothy Locke, Martha Bell, Linda Yarbrough and two brothers, Ralph and David Laine.

Following graduation from Lebanon High School in 1957, he attended Cumberland University and proudly served our country with the United States Navy.

Surviving are his wife, Dimple Manners Laine; three children, Angela Laine, Elizabeth Goolsby and husband Tony, Troy Laine; three step-children, Sherry Eskew and husband Tony, Tim & Mike Watkins; sister, Shirley DeMatteo and husband Tony and her sons Tom Arnold Jr. and Tiff Arnold; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

