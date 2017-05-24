BACK TO ‘BORO

Tigers Return To Class A State Tourney

For the second year in a row, the Gordonsville Tigers baseball team made the Class A state tourney with a 10-1 victory at Silverdale Academy in Chattanooga last Saturday afternoon in sub-state play.

Gordonsville’s opening round opponent in the state tourney will be Huntingdon (27-6).

The first round clash will be played at Riverdale High and is scheduled for a 6:30 first pitch Tuesday.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and were never threatened by the Seahawks as they improved to 20-12 under first year head coach Keith Goolsby.

“The boys played really sound and well,” said Gordonsville head coach Keith Goolsby. “I’ve just let athletes be athletes and it worked. I’m very proud of them.”

Junior right hander Hunter Mann came up big in his fifth start of the year as he improved to 4-1 overall. He threw six innings and gave up only one earned run to the Region 3A champs Seahawks who dropped to 21-6 to end their season.

Bobby Parliment threw the final inning for the Tigers to finish things up.

