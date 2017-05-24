CLINIC EXPECTED TO OPEN SOON

A new clinic is expected to open on Highway 25/Carthage Bypass this summer.

Developers anticipate the new clinic, located next to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, will open around the end of August.

Palm Development is constructing the new facility which will be a Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic.

The company has approximately 45 locations in mainly rural, small town areas of Tennessee and Kentucky.

Nearby locations include Algood in Putnam County, Smithville in DeKalb County and Sparta in White County.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!