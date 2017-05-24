CONSTRUCTION ZONE CONCERNS

State Says Precautions Taken To Guard Against Falling Rock At Construction Project

Some motorists are finding passing through the Highway 25 rock mitigation construction zone between Carthage and the Tanglewood community can be unnerving. Tons of rock and dirt are piled within inches of the state highway’s two lanes, separated only by a waist high, temporary concrete wall. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials say the project is monitored daily for safety issues. “The contractor is placing excavated material between the barrier rail and the face of the rock wall, creating a wedge which will help protect motorists and help prevent damage to the barrier wall,” said Kathryn Schultze, a TDOT community relations officer. “This material is helping minimize impact on the bottom of the barrier wall face from blasts and helps prevent pushing the barrier wall out into the roadway as the contractor moves along the face of the rock wall, reducing the amount of time to reopen the roadway. This material is also providing a work platform for the contractor to remove the excavated material associated with the blasts.

